ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District rivals Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage met for the third time this season late Wednesday night in the quarter-finals of the state tournament. The Hawks won the previous two matchups and made it a clean sweep on the season with a 45-49 win in the Pit.

A stellar performance from Jaguar guard Tay Morris (25 points) kept Atrisco alive for much of the game, but the Hawks combination of big men and shooters were too much to overcome. The Hawks leading scorer, Sean Alter, had a double-double performance with 14 points and 15 rebounds as well as four blocks.

Volcano Vista now plays Organ Mountain on Thursday night at 8:15.