NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year the NBA draft highlights the top collegiate and international basketball prospects in the world. Teams scout far and wide to find the next generation of talent, and sometimes that is found in the Land of Enchantment.

The current draft format consists of two rounds for all 30 teams, resulting in 60 total picks in a normal year. Here is a look at every player from New Mexico, and every collegiate player in the state, to be selected within the top 60 picks in NBA draft history.

Sam Lacey

Draft Pick – #5, Round 1

Drafted In – 1970

Drafted By – Cincinnati Royals (Sacramento Kings)

New Mexico State

Luc Longley

Draft Pick – #7, Round 1

Drafted In – 1991

Drafted By – Minnesota Timberwolves

University of New Mexico

Mel Daniels

Draft Pick – #9, Round 1

Drafted In – 1967

Drafted By – Cincinnati Royals (Sacramento Kings)

University of New Mexico

Greg Howard

Draft Pick – #10, Round 1

Drafted In – 1970

Drafted By – Phoenix Suns

University of New Mexico

Jimmy Collins

Draft Pick – #11, Round 1

Drafted In – 1970

Drafted By – Chicago Bulls

New Mexico State

Bill Gossett

Draft Pick – #12, Round 2

Drafted In – 1951

Drafted By – Tri-City Blackhawks (Atlanta Hawks)

Colorado State University, Raton, NM native

Danny Granger

Draft Pick – #17, Round 1

Drafted In – 2005

Drafted By – Indiana Pacers

University of New Mexico

Tony Snell

Draft Pick – #20, Round 1

Drafted In – 2013

Drafted By – Chicago Bulls

University of New Mexico

Kenny Thomas

Draft Pick – #22, Round 1

Drafted In – 1999

Drafted By – Houston Rockets

University of New Mexico

Damion James

Draft Pick – #24, Round 1

Drafted In – 2010

Drafted By – Atlanta Hawks

University of Texas, Hobbs, NM native

Charles Cornelius Smith

Draft Pick – #26, Round 1

Drafted In – 1999

Drafted By – Miami Heat

University of New Mexico

Andre Roberson

Draft Pick – #26, Round 1

Drafted In – 2013

Drafted By – Minnesota Timberwolves

University of Colorado, Las Cruces, NM native

Ron Nelson

Draft Pick – #26, Round 3

Drafted In – 1968

Drafted By – Baltimore Bullets (Washington Wizards)

University of New Mexico

Pascal Siakam

Draft Pick – #27, Round 1

Drafted In – 2016

Drafted By – Toronto Raptors

New Mexico State

J.R. Giddens

Draft Pick – #30, Round 1

Drafted In – 2008

Drafted By – Boston Celtics

University of New Mexico

Randy Brown

Draft Pick – #31, Round 2

Drafted In – 1991

Drafted By – Sacramento Kings

New Mexico State

Marvin Johnson

Draft Pick – #31, Round 2

Drafted In – 1978

Drafted By – Chicago Bulls

University of New Mexico

Bill Bridges

Draft Pick – #32, Round 3

Drafted In – 1961

Drafted By – Chicago Packers (Washington Wizards)

University of Kansas, Hobbs, NM native

Steve Colter

Draft Pick – #33, Round 2

Drafted In – 1984

Drafted By – Portland Trailblazers

New Mexico State

Willie Long

Draft Pick – #35, Round 2

Drafted In – 1971

Drafted By – Cleveland Cavaliers

University of New Mexico

Darington Hobson

Draft Pick – #37, Round 2

Drafted In – 2010

Drafted By – Milwaukee Bucks

University of New Mexico

Jim Humphrey

Draft Pick – #45, Round 6

Drafted In – 1957

Drafted By – New York Knicks

Saint Michael’s College, Los Alamos, NM native

Rudy White

Draft Pick – #47, Round 3

Drafted In – 1975

Drafted By – Houston Rockets

Arizona State, Silver City, NM native

Cameron Bairstow

Draft Pick – #49, Round 2

Drafted In – 2014

Drafted By – Chicago Bulls

University of New Mexico

Ron Stanford

Draft Pick – #51, Round 4

Drafted In – 1969

Drafted By – Cincinnati Royals (Sacramento Kings)

University of New Mexico

Roland Grant

Draft Pick – #51, Round 3

Drafted In – 1974

Drafted By – Detroit Pistons

New Mexico State

Bob Priddy

Draft Pick – #52, Round 6

Drafted In – 1952

Drafted By – Baltimore Bullets (Washington Wizards)

New Mexico State

Darrel Minniefield

Draft Pick – #53, Round 4

Drafted In – 1973

Drafted By – Philadelphia 76ers

University of New Mexico

Billy Joe Price

Draft Pick – #55, Round 6

Drafted In – 1961

Drafted By – Syracuse Nationals (Philadelphia 76ers)

New Mexico State

Ira Harge

Draft Pick – #58, Round 7

Drafted In – 1963

Drafted By – Detroit Pistons

University of New Mexico

Larry Robinson

Draft Pick – #59, Round 4

Drafted In – 1974

Drafted By – Houston Rockets

University of Texas, Hobbs, NM native

Michael Cooper

Draft Pick – 60, Round 3

Drafted In – 1978

Drafted By – Los Angeles Lakers

University of New Mexico

Mike Dabich