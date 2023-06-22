NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year the NBA draft highlights the top collegiate and international basketball prospects in the world. Teams scout far and wide to find the next generation of talent, and sometimes that is found in the Land of Enchantment.
The current draft format consists of two rounds for all 30 teams, resulting in 60 total picks in a normal year. Here is a look at every player from New Mexico, and every collegiate player in the state, to be selected within the top 60 picks in NBA draft history.
Sam Lacey
- Draft Pick – #5, Round 1
- Drafted In – 1970
- Drafted By – Cincinnati Royals (Sacramento Kings)
- New Mexico State
Luc Longley
- Draft Pick – #7, Round 1
- Drafted In – 1991
- Drafted By – Minnesota Timberwolves
- University of New Mexico
Mel Daniels
- Draft Pick – #9, Round 1
- Drafted In – 1967
- Drafted By – Cincinnati Royals (Sacramento Kings)
- University of New Mexico
Greg Howard
- Draft Pick – #10, Round 1
- Drafted In – 1970
- Drafted By – Phoenix Suns
- University of New Mexico
Jimmy Collins
- Draft Pick – #11, Round 1
- Drafted In – 1970
- Drafted By – Chicago Bulls
- New Mexico State
Bill Gossett
- Draft Pick – #12, Round 2
- Drafted In – 1951
- Drafted By – Tri-City Blackhawks (Atlanta Hawks)
- Colorado State University, Raton, NM native
Danny Granger
- Draft Pick – #17, Round 1
- Drafted In – 2005
- Drafted By – Indiana Pacers
- University of New Mexico
Tony Snell
- Draft Pick – #20, Round 1
- Drafted In – 2013
- Drafted By – Chicago Bulls
- University of New Mexico
Kenny Thomas
- Draft Pick – #22, Round 1
- Drafted In – 1999
- Drafted By – Houston Rockets
- University of New Mexico
Damion James
- Draft Pick – #24, Round 1
- Drafted In – 2010
- Drafted By – Atlanta Hawks
- University of Texas, Hobbs, NM native
Charles Cornelius Smith
- Draft Pick – #26, Round 1
- Drafted In – 1999
- Drafted By – Miami Heat
- University of New Mexico
Andre Roberson
- Draft Pick – #26, Round 1
- Drafted In – 2013
- Drafted By – Minnesota Timberwolves
- University of Colorado, Las Cruces, NM native
Ron Nelson
- Draft Pick – #26, Round 3
- Drafted In – 1968
- Drafted By – Baltimore Bullets (Washington Wizards)
- University of New Mexico
Pascal Siakam
- Draft Pick – #27, Round 1
- Drafted In – 2016
- Drafted By – Toronto Raptors
- New Mexico State
J.R. Giddens
- Draft Pick – #30, Round 1
- Drafted In – 2008
- Drafted By – Boston Celtics
- University of New Mexico
Randy Brown
- Draft Pick – #31, Round 2
- Drafted In – 1991
- Drafted By – Sacramento Kings
- New Mexico State
Marvin Johnson
- Draft Pick – #31, Round 2
- Drafted In – 1978
- Drafted By – Chicago Bulls
- University of New Mexico
Bill Bridges
- Draft Pick – #32, Round 3
- Drafted In – 1961
- Drafted By – Chicago Packers (Washington Wizards)
- University of Kansas, Hobbs, NM native
Steve Colter
- Draft Pick – #33, Round 2
- Drafted In – 1984
- Drafted By – Portland Trailblazers
- New Mexico State
Willie Long
- Draft Pick – #35, Round 2
- Drafted In – 1971
- Drafted By – Cleveland Cavaliers
- University of New Mexico
Darington Hobson
- Draft Pick – #37, Round 2
- Drafted In – 2010
- Drafted By – Milwaukee Bucks
- University of New Mexico
Jim Humphrey
- Draft Pick – #45, Round 6
- Drafted In – 1957
- Drafted By – New York Knicks
- Saint Michael’s College, Los Alamos, NM native
Rudy White
- Draft Pick – #47, Round 3
- Drafted In – 1975
- Drafted By – Houston Rockets
- Arizona State, Silver City, NM native
Cameron Bairstow
- Draft Pick – #49, Round 2
- Drafted In – 2014
- Drafted By – Chicago Bulls
- University of New Mexico
Ron Stanford
- Draft Pick – #51, Round 4
- Drafted In – 1969
- Drafted By – Cincinnati Royals (Sacramento Kings)
- University of New Mexico
Roland Grant
- Draft Pick – #51, Round 3
- Drafted In – 1974
- Drafted By – Detroit Pistons
- New Mexico State
Bob Priddy
- Draft Pick – #52, Round 6
- Drafted In – 1952
- Drafted By – Baltimore Bullets (Washington Wizards)
- New Mexico State
Darrel Minniefield
- Draft Pick – #53, Round 4
- Drafted In – 1973
- Drafted By – Philadelphia 76ers
- University of New Mexico
Billy Joe Price
- Draft Pick – #55, Round 6
- Drafted In – 1961
- Drafted By – Syracuse Nationals (Philadelphia 76ers)
- New Mexico State
Ira Harge
- Draft Pick – #58, Round 7
- Drafted In – 1963
- Drafted By – Detroit Pistons
- University of New Mexico
Larry Robinson
- Draft Pick – #59, Round 4
- Drafted In – 1974
- Drafted By – Houston Rockets
- University of Texas, Hobbs, NM native
Michael Cooper
- Draft Pick – 60, Round 3
- Drafted In – 1978
- Drafted By – Los Angeles Lakers
- University of New Mexico
Mike Dabich
- Draft Pick – 60, Round 7
- Drafted In – 1966
- Drafted By – New York Knicks
- New Mexico State