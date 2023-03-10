ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 2nd time in school history, Tohatchi is a state champion in girls basketball. The Lady Cougars took down the Lady Barves of Santa Fe Indian School 46-24 on Friday afternoon.

Tohatchi got off to a roaring start with Kiana Bia hitting a shot from beyond the arc. After that they never trailed and played shut down defense. The Lady Braves were only able to put up eight first half points, and the deficit was too much to overcome as the Cougars continued to rack up the points.