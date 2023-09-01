ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Older adults are the top targeted group for scammers. According to AARP older adults were scammed out of about $3 billion last year.
Ryan Greene, tech expert and founder of GoGoQuincy.com gives online tech tips.
Tips to stay safe online:
- Consolidate all usernames into one secure location
- What out for emails or texts pretending to be a real company or organization
- Be careful what you share on social media
Tips for making tech easier to use:
- Update technology every 2-3 years
- Write down the process after solving a tech issue
- Use available resources to help you with tech issues
