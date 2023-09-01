ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Older adults are the top targeted group for scammers. According to AARP older adults were scammed out of about $3 billion last year.

Ryan Greene, tech expert and founder of GoGoQuincy.com gives online tech tips.

Tips to stay safe online:

Consolidate all usernames into one secure location

What out for emails or texts pretending to be a real company or organization

Be careful what you share on social media

Tips for making tech easier to use:

Update technology every 2-3 years

Write down the process after solving a tech issue

Use available resources to help you with tech issues

For more information, visit GoGoQuincy.com.