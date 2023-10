ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are still available for the ABQ Biopark’s sensory-friendly sessions on Saturday night. The event is being held at the aquarium. The Biopark said families will be able to enjoy special activities and crafts for those with sensory issues. There will also be a quiet zone, a sensory-friendly tool, and giveaways.

To minimize noise and crowds, a limited number of tickets with timed entry are being sold. Tickets cost $5 with the event going from 5:30-8 p.m.