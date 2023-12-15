BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Claus will be holding meet-and-greets at three Bernalillo County community centers this weekend.

Rio Grande Indoor Pool is hosting a “Swim with Santa” event Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as a showing of ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.’

Also Friday night, Mountain View Community Center is hosting “Breakfast with Santa,” which will start at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, and will include arts and crafts, performances, and hot cocoa.

On Saturday, there will be another “Breakfast with Santa” event at the Los Padillas Community Center, which starts at 9 a.m.