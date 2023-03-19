DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people took part in the 34th annual Bataan Memorial Death March on Sunday morning, Mar. 19. More than 4,000 people gathered to make the 26.2-mile trek across the White Sands Missile Range.

The memorial is a tribute to the World War II veterans who were forced to march 65 miles through the Bataan Peninsula in 1942. The soldiers were forced to walk while deprived of food, water, and medical attention – causing around 10,000 people to die. To learn more about the Bataan March, visit bataanmarch.com.