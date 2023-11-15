ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is hosting its monthly 3rd Thursday event November 16. The free event will feature live music from Albuquerque’s chamber music collective Chatter.

Activities:

5 – 8:30 p.m. – View the Museum’s Current Exhibitions

5 – 8:30 p.m. – Create a work of art based on the O’Keefe and Moore exhibition

6 p.m. – Albuquerque’s chamber music collective Chatter performs Rand Steiger’s composition Grace. In honor of Georgia O’Keeffe’s love of classical music, Chatter will also perform Beethoven’s Serenade for Flute, Violin, and Viola in D Major.

6:15 – 7:15 p.m. – Take a guided tour with a museum guide

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Take a Yoga Class with Bliss in the City

For more information, click here.