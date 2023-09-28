BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Beginnings Garden project has received recognition at the International Master Gardener Conference. The garden, located near Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Bernalillo, helps provide a rehabilitation service to community members.

“New Beginnings Garden is what we call a therapy garden or a special needs garden, but we still encourage public gardeners to garden with us,” Sandra Liakus, co-chair of the New Beginnings Garden, said in a press release.

The garden is operated by New Mexico State University’s Sandoval County Extension Master Gardeners. The group trains community gardeners, and the New Beginnings Garden also helps community members with psychological rehabilitation.

The project received recognition as the second place winner of the “David Gibby Search for Excellence” award in the “Special Needs Audiences” category at the International Master Gardener Conference held in Kansas earlier this year.