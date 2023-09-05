ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Shop Breakfast and Lunch is located in Nob Hill in Albuquerque. They specialize in made from scratch breakfast and lunch and also offer catering.

Chef and owner, Israel Rivera, will be representing The Shop Breakfast and Lunch in this year’s ‘Duke it Out’ cooking competition, benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. This year’s competition will be September 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.