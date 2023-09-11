SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Artists Market is a non-profit organization that provides local artists with an outdoor venue where they can sell their works. The market offers many types of art for purchase, including pottery, jewelry, paintings, photographs, sculptures, textiles, and more.

Artists come to the Santa Fe Artists Market from all over the state and even the world to share and sell their works. The organization was established in 2010 and is now in its 14th season at the Santa Fe Railyard.

The market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March through December. But for those unable to attend in person, the market’s website lists the contact information for all of its participating artists.

Goods sold at the market make great gifts for any occasion and are a great way to support the local economy. To learn more about the Santa Fe Artists Market, click here.