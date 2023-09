ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be featured at Albuquerque Little Theater starting Friday, September 8.

The play follows a drama society as they aim to produce a murder mystery. However, anything that can go wrong, does go wrong during their production. The play will be running for three weekends, Friday’s, Saturday’s and a Sunday matinee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.