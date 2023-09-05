ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is back September 7 – 17 at Expo New Mexico. The fair features music, entertainment, foods and plenty of activities for all to enjoy.

General Manager Dan Mourning talked about some of the things at this year’s fair. This fair will have a complete area of selfie stations, he says it’s patterned after the selfie museum in Las Vegas. The were will also be a happy hour going on at the Agricultural building. This year’s concert series opens up on Friday with Mammoth WVH.

For more information and the complete schedule for events of the fair, click here.