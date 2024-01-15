SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Hip Hop Awards, presented by Black Diamond Productions, are coming up on Jan. 20, 2024. The ceremony will be hosted by Drew Christopher and will feature performances by local artists like Dremon, Alexx Cloud, Def-i, Alexandra Fresquez, and more.

The event will be held at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe at 5 p.m. The ceremony will include a red carpet, live DJ, lowriders, models, and more. Between the awards, local performers will take the stage. To learn more, click here.