ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third consecutive week, the Mountain West Freshman of the Week in men’s basketball is a UNM Lobo. Tru Washington helped New Mexico win a pair of games last week while, averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Washington scored 10 points against Louisiana Tech, all in the first half. He scored a career-best 21 points in a win over rival New Mexico State last Saturday. Washington was 5 of 7 from the floor in that game, 3 of 4 from the three-point line.

For the season, Washington is averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has scored in double figures in the last four games. The Lobos are hosting UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday. The game has a 7 p.m. start time.