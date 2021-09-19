The Laundry Project comes to local laundromat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nationwide nonprofit is helping new Mexicans in need by offering free laundry services. The Laundry Project has been running for 13 years, starting in Florida. They’ve expanded to 15 states and New Mexico is the latest on their list.

Through a partnership with New Mexico United and the Curse, the Laundry Project helped pay for the washing and drying of about 250 loads of laundry at the Wash Tub Laundromat off of 12th and Central.

Organizers say the goal of the project is to help provide a basic necessity for those in need. “One of the things that brings us the most dignity, that brings us the most empowerment, is just being able to have clean clothes to put on,” said President and CEO of the Laundry Project, Jason Sowell.

They say they hope to put on more local events over the next couple of years.