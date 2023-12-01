ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burrito spot that changed the late-night food scene in the Duke City has announced the permanent closure of its one remaining Albuquerque location. The Last Call has closed the doors of its Westside spot – the fourth of the restaurant’s locations and the last to remain open.

The news was dropped in social media posts, which took the time to clarify that The Last Call has not been sold or re-branded. Confusion presumably sparked after Cali Burrito Co. announced its Dec. 1 opening in The Last Call’s now-former Riverside building.

Luckily for Cali-style burrito fans, The Last Call has plans to open again in Albuquerque. The reopening may come with long wait times, though; a Facebook post from the restaurant says, “We are taking the time to find the right location and come back better and stronger than ever.”

The Last Call has quite the history of serving up California-style burritos in Albuquerque. The restaurant has operated at four separate locations: Nob Hill, Downtown, The Salt Yard East, and Westside. The first spot, Nob Hill, opened up in 2012.

The restaurant’s locations closed one by one over the years, beginning with the closure of the Nob Hill location due to “unforeseen circumstances” in 2019 according to the restaurant. The Salt Yard and Downtown locations closed in 2020 when the business faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The now-closed Westside location was the last remaining one open of the community-loved burrito spot. It opened at the end of 2018, and the closure was announced on Thursday, Nov. 30. KRQE News 13 reached out The Last Call to discuss the restaurant’s future plans but has not heard back from them.