NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club has over 180 members and is the biggest coin club within a 400 mile radius. The club supports collecting and education on coins for its members and the public. Phil Vitale of the Albuquerque Coin Club shares the history of some of the first silver coins ever created.

In 1792 the United States Mint was first established by congress. The first silver coins ever made were 7,800 silver dollars in 1974. Of those original coins, only 120 remain today. Another early silver coin were the “flowing hair” coins. These half dimes were produced in 1795, but the design was not popular with the public.

You can see these coins, along with many others during the Albuquerque Coin Club’s next show. The show will be March 31 – April 2 at the Marriott Pyramid in Albuquerque. For more information on the club and their next show, visit the Albuquerque Coin Club website.