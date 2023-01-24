ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January, 24 is “Beer Can Appreciation Day.” Historian Raffi Andonian shared the history behind “Beer Can Appreciation Day” and its connection to New Mexico.

On January 24, 1935, a New Jersey-based brewery called Kruegers released the beer can. Over the years, cans have undergone many modifications. The cone top can, was introduced by G.Heileman Brewing Company in 1935. Then in 1963 Pittsburgh Brewing Company became the first to produce self-opening cans.

Andonian says New Mexico started brewing beer because a lot of mining towns started popping up during the oil period. He says there was also a lot of German immigration coming through the state. For more information about Raffi, you can visit linktr.ee/raffiandonian.