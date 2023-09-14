ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grief Center helps children and adults understand and work through pain experienced from grief. The Grief Center offers people support through support groups.

To help raise money for the center, they will be holding a benefit concert Thursday, September 21, at Revel Entertainment Center. The concert features local country music artist, Nathaniel Krantz. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go towards supporting The Grief Center. To purchase tickets, click here.