ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members, the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year, including this year’s Great Southwest Coin Expo.

New Mexico is tied to a unique coin that features a prominent Native American woman, Sacagawea. The Sacagawea coin is unique and collectible. Sacagawea was a 16-year-old Shoshone woman who joined Lewis and Clark on their exhibition as an interpreter. In 2000, the mint desired to make a new dollar coin. Sacagawea was chosen to grace the front of the coin, and Glenna Goodacre, a Santa Fe artist was chosen to create the design. She enlisted a young Shoshone woman, Randi L. Totem, a student at UNM, to be the model for the coin.

Beginning in 2009 they began putting different Native American scenes on the back of these coins. The coins are still being minted today. They are affordable and a great set to acquire if you are starting a coin collection. You can find sets of these coins and plenty of other unique coins at The Great Southwest Coin Expo.

The Expo is being held in Albuquerque at the Marriott Pyramid on April 8-10. The event will feature dealers from seven different states. For more information on the Albuquerque coin club and coin collecting, you can visit abqcc.org.