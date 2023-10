ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ is an artist owned contemporary art gallery. Each month, the Gallery ABQ has a different featured artist and salon show. The October 2023 Salon Show is “Perfectly Imperfect.”

‘Perfectly Imperfect’ is about embracing the flaws and imperfections in life and finding the beauty in them. The artist reception for the October show will be October 6 from 5 – 8 p.m. The Gallery ABQ is located in the Hoffmantown Shopping Center. For more information, click here.