ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment got 16 points from Evan Gilyard, including the game winner on the Elam ending in a 77-66 victory over Austin’s own at the TBT Lubbock Regional Wednesday. The Enchantment, made up of University of New Mexico, New Mexico State alumni and other players who starred in New Mexico high schools, led most of the game against the University of Texas alumni in the opening round.

Christian Cunningham, who played at Jackson State and high school ball for the Cibola Cougars, had a double double of 13 points and 18 rebounds. Twelve of those rebounds were offensive rebounds.

“I put the work in,” said Cunningham. “If shots aren’t falling, I got to pick them up and kick them back to my teammates.”

The Enchantment held a 44-41 advantage at the half. Near the end of the third quarter, that lead had evaporated and Austin’s own held the upper hand briefly. Gilyard tied the game at 62 in the fourth quarter and The Enchantment never looked back. Gilyard scored the last bucket of the game on a three pointer, sending Austin’s Own out of the TBT.

“The whole experience was amazing,” said Gilyard. “I mean, you know, when you’re a kid, those are some things that you dream of doing. To be able to be in that moment, it was a dream come true.”

Roman Martinez had 12 points for The Enchantment. Scott Bamforth also had a dozen while Troy Simons pitched in 11 points.

The Enchantment will face regional host the Air Raiders Friday. The game will have a 7 pm start time on ESPN+.