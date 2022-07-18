ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment defeated The Panamaniacs 89-82 in their first game of the TBT Monday night. It was a game of former UNM Lobos and former NMSU Aggies, with a Weber State alum leading the victorious team.

Scott Bamforth poured in 24 points to lead The Enchantment. The former Del Norte Knights star and 2007 New Mexico High School Player of the Year was 8 of 11 from the field. He was 5 of 7 from the three-point line. Evan Gilyard II paced the attack for the Panamaniacs behind a game-high 25 points.

The Enchantment built a 23-point lead that evaporated to three as The Panamaniacs made a furious rally. The game started to have flashes of last year when The Enchantment built up a 20-point lead only to lose down the stretch. That didn’t happen this time around. Joe Furstinger sealed the win with a layup in the fourth quarter under the Elam rules. Furstinger scored 12 points.

Jamal Fenton was the only other Enchantment member in double digits with 12. For the Panamaniacs, Ian Baker and Terrell Brown had 16 points each. With the victory, The Enchantment advanced to the next round to meet Heartfire. The game has a 7pm start time Tuesday night.