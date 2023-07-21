ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment has taken down another Texas-based team and is moving on to the Lubbock Regional finals of the TBT. On Friday night The Enchantment beat the Air Raiders (Texas Tech alumni) 84-67.

The Enchantment started the game red hot and couldn’t seem to miss a shot. Led by Scott Bamforth’s 4-4 shooting from beyond the arc, the team went up 32-7 after one quarter and the lead grew to 30 points in the second.

In the second half, the Air Raiders started to make the game interesting. The “home team” chipped away in the third quarter and went on a 12-0 run and eventually brought the game to within eight points. Once the 4th quarter started, The Enchantment once again got hot.

The team was able to close things out and Troy Simons converted all eight necessary points for the Elam ending win.

Bamforth led the charge for The Enchantment with a game-high 24 points, while Troy Simons (15), Roman Martinez (15) and Johnny McCants (11) also finished in double digits. Christian Cunningham also had a solid performance off the boards with a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Enchantment will now play yet another Texas-based team, Bleed Green (North Texas alumni), on Sunday at 11 am MT.