NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Celebrating ten years as a community, the city of Rio Communities is a city of almost 5,000 people and is located along the east side of the Rio Grande River in southeaster Valencia County.
Rio Communities slogan is, ‘spectacular views, endless opportunities.’ The city is about 30-45 minutes outside of Albuquerque, so it offers people the unique experience of living outside of a major city, while still being close enough to easily access Albuquerque. This gives the city an advantage of providing a more competitive cost of living and doing business. Celebrating ten years, Rio Communities is still growing and has homes and jobs available. For more information, click here.