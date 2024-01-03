ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is still open for the City of Albuquerque’s annual Polar Plunge. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Sierra Vista Swimming Pool.

Those willing to take on the “Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge” can take a jump or go down the slide into the 40-degree water. Participants will be provided with a towel, free hot cocoa, and snacks.

Registration costs $40 for the plunge or $50 to go down the slide. All proceeds will benefit the city’s free swimming lesson scholarships, as well as enrichment activities for the ABQ BioPark’s polar bears and penguins. To register for the event, click here.