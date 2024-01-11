ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Adobe Theater in Albuquerque is gearing up for its production of “The Mountaintop,” an award-winning play by Katori Hall. The edgy and thought-provoking fictional play takes place in the motel room of Martin Luther King Jr. the night before his assassination.

Directed by Jenelle Baptiste, the show will run from Friday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 11. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Starring in the play in the role of Dr. King is Marcus Ivey, and co-starring in the role of Camae is Nicee Wagner.

Wagner explains that throughout the course of the play, viewers get to see Dr. King’s impact on the civil rights movement, but on the flip side, viewers also get a peak into how the movement impacted Dr. King as an individual. “It also challenges to, kind of, look inwardly and see the impact that we are having on the world, whether it be positive or negative,” adds Wagner.

Ivey speaks on his role in the play as Dr. King, saying, “Everybody has their perception of what Dr. King was and who he is, and it’s right. But no one’s seen or know who he is as a man.” He adds, “Katori Hall did a wonderful job of writing him being a man. He just, he’s dealing with things that men and women just go through, but at the same time, still accomplishing these extraordinary things that he did.”