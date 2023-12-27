PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eastern New Mexico University Men’s Basketball team is currently 8-2 on the season, which is their best 10-game start in program history since the 1996-1997 season. ENMU’s 2 losses come from a DII-ranked opponent and they have also notched a victory over ranked Dallas Baptist University this year.

ENMU Head Coach Brent Owen is currently in his third season with the Greyhounds and he has high hopes for this team this season. “We are playing really well and we have a good group of guys, we got smart players. We got better offensive players than we had last year, last year we were really a juggernaut defensive team, but this year we are playing smarter and sharing the ball on offense. Yeah, I am really proud of where our program is at, but I will be disappointed if we don’t make an NCAA Tournament run this year. It’s time for us to get back there and it will be the first time since 2004, and its time for Greyhound Basketball to be back in the NCAA Tournament and see if we can make a run”, said Brent Owen.

This year’s team has a deep bench, and one returning player is making his mark. Former Highland High School standout Jose Murillo is now in his sophomore season with the Hounds. Murillo is coming off of a 28-point performance and is currently averaging 10.1 points and 3 blocks per game.

Murillo had a solid freshman season, and he is only getting better in his sophomore season. “Its a big step from high school because now I have to use all of my skills and all of my different moves that I didn’t use in high school, because the bodies in college are my size or even taller”, said Jose Murillo, ENMU Forward.

Coach Owen only has good things to say about the player and human being Jose Murillo is. “He has been great to coach, he is really efficient, he is shooting almost 70 percent from the field and he’s already had a 6 block game this season. He just plays really hard as well and that is a skill”, said Owen.

The Greyhounds have a tough challenge ahead as this DII program takes on a very good DI team in the Unvesity of New Mexico Lobos, but they look forward to the challenge. “At our level, you know you don’t get to play in front of that kind of crowd and that kind of environment very often. I just think its a great opportunity for our players and also its a great opportunity for our program to get some exposure in the state of New Mexico which we are really looking forward to”, said Coach Owen.

UNM will host ENMU on Friday at 7 pm.