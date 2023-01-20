ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights.

The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

For example, the guide recommends checking out unique birding spots, such as the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge or the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park. And if you’d rather stay indoors, there are plenty of options: the art exhibits at the National Hispanic Cultural Center or discover (or re-discover) the history of ballooning at the Anderson-Abruzzo

Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

Food and drink suggestions abound in the 2023 Visitors Guide. In recent years, local brewing has been booming, and this year’s guide highlights some top brewers. But New Mexican cuisine, of course, is always front-and-center.

The guide is put out by a nonprofit whose goal is to help spur economic growth in and around the city. As such, they offer the guide for free online and in print. You’ll find the guide in stores locally, but you can also request a free one online.