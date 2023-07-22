NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 Indigenous Games wrapped up on Saturday in Nova Scotia, Canada. Team New Mexico represented the Land of Enchantment well, as they received the highest medal count by any team in the division.

The 19U girls softball team also won gold for their efforts in the tournament. Team New Mexico battled all the way to the gold medal match against Manitoba, however the game was cancelled due to extreme weather. Organizers declared both team New Mexico and Manitoba the winners, and they received their medals during a ceremony on Saturday night.