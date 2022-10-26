SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public School teacher has been named the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. PreK inclusion teacher Tara Hughes was presented with the award by the governor.

She has been a teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center for four years. Her work has been featured in a documentary series by the Univerity of South Carolina.

That documentary focused on how early childhood special education teachers could support students and their families during the pandemic through the use of technology. She will now compete for the national award