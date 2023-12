ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A toy giveaway on Saturday brought a little Christmas spirit into the boxing ring.

Night Toy Boxing at Tapia’s Boxing Academy was the second annual event.

Boxers gave tours around the facility, and kids could learn how to spar, take pictures with Santa, and enjoy free presents this Christmas.

Organizers said they were going to hand out any leftover toys from the event to youth in the community.