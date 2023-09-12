TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos Search and Rescue team is one of five finalists for the 2023 Land Rover Defender Award. The final winner of the award will get a fully loaded Land Rover Defender vehicle for use in search and rescue missions.

Search and rescue teams from all over the nation were nominated for the award and then applied to become finalists. The Taos team is the first team to represent the state of New Mexico for this award.

The final winner will be selected based on votes, so the search and rescue team is asking for New Mexico’s support in taking home the win. Voting is open from September 15 through October 4, and votes can be submitted each day. Once voting opens, a link will be posted on this site.