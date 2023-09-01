NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Taos Pueblo was just granted $7,500,000 to build 24 housing units for Native families. The funding is one of several awards coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). “This vital funding allows Tribes to make investments in safe, affordable housing,” says HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

According to the HUD, $128 million has been made in housing investments for Tribal communities. The Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive awards are already in place to help create new affordable housing options for those needing assistance, but these additional funds will supplement the money that has been spent for the operation and upkeep of current housing.

The HUD says, “Notably, since 2019, the IHBG Competitive grants awarded to Tribes have surpassed the corresponding IHBG Formula grants by an average of 67 percent. Furthermore, 94 percent of these awards have been channeled towards supporting the construction of new housing units, addressing a pressing need across Indian country.”