ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pottery, photography, and paintings from Taos Pueblo artists are being featured in an upcoming showcase in Albuquerque. The event was originally planned for March but has been rescheduled for May 6, 2023.

“This is an amazing opportunity to talk to the artists and to purchase their work directly,” Indian Pueblo Culture Center Head Curator Paula Mirabal said in a press release. “It promises to be an educational experience into the work of photography, micaceous pottery, and painting of Taos Pueblo’s historic landscape.”

Three artists will show their work: potter Angie Yazzie, painter Brian Taaffe, and photographer Deborah Lujan.

Yazzie has been creating with traditional Taos clay for years. Her pottery already lives in several museums across the country including the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, and the Cincinnati Museum in Ohio.

Taaffe, a student at the Institute of American Indian Arts, has been focusing on painting and printmaking. “The feel and inspiration I have comes from my home of Northern New Mexico and Taos Pueblo,” he said in a press release. “It’s a very special place and I want to show my viewers how I see and feel about the Pueblo.”

And Lujan photographs Taos Pueblo in a way that combines striking views with a sense of intimacy and grounding. She points to photographers like Ansel Adams, Imogene Cunningham, and Herb Ritts as her influences.

The art exhibition opens May 6 and runs through May 22, 2023. On opening day, at 1:00 p.m., there will be a guest lecture event. Admission for the lecture is free with museum admission (and museum members get free lecture admission).