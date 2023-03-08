ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Second ranked Highland and No. 7 Taos battled in the Pit on Wednesday night for the right to advance to the semi-finals against Hope Christian. In a game that Highland seemed to have wrapped up, up ten mid-way through the 4th quarter, Taos was able to claw back and hit a go-ahead shot with 27 second remaining and held on for the win.

Daemon Ely led the charge for the Tigers with 24 points and nine boards, but it was Mateo Salazar’s late three (the Tiger’s only long ball of the second half) that proved to be the difference.

Taos and Hope Christian will play on Thursday at 6:30 pm.