SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Library wants residents to let out their inner artists. The library is now accepting submissions for its “Post-It Note Community Art Show,” which will be on display at the main branch through April.

Artwork must be done on a 3-by-3 inch Post-It Note and either mailed or dropped off at any branch location. There’s no limit on how many you can submit and all ages are welcome to participate.

The Post-It Notes can be submitted through the end of the exhibition which is April 30. The library will also hold your work at the main branch for you to pick up if that is requested.

Mail

Santa Fe Public Library

Attn: Jessica Gulliford

145 Washington Ave.

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Drop Off

Tuesday through Thursday

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Main Library

145 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501

(505) 955-6781

Oliver La Farge Library

1730 Llano St, Santa Fe, NM 87505

(505) 955-4862

Southside Library

6599 Jaguar Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87507

(505) 955-2820