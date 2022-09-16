ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful, a local nonprofit, is hosting a Hero in all of us event. The event will be held on September 17 at La Luna Eatery and Events from 2 to 8 p.m.

Hero in all of us is a free event taking a stand against bullying. It will help educate people on the effects of bullying and how to report it. Superheroes including spiderman, superman, batman and others will be at the event. Local MMA fighters from Jackson Wink Academy will be there as guest speakers. There will be fun activities for kids including an activity room, a jumper and a DJ area for kids. Children and parents are encouraged to dress up as superheroes. For more information and to register for the free event visit the Blessed and Beautiful Facebook page.