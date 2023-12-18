ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is right around the corner which means it’s time for Sky Railway’s Christmas-themed “Pablo the Dragon’s Holiday Train.” The one-of-a-kind Christmas tradition runs every day until December 24. “Pablo’s Holiday Train” is based on the book “Santa’s Dragon” written by best-selling author Doug Preston. It tells the heartwarming story of Pablito, a lonely dragon who helps save Christmas for the children of Santa Fe.

The hour-long train ride takes people across New Mexico’s desert and returns where you and your family can enjoy an “Elf winter village.” There people can enjoy cocoa while making new holiday family memories. The train departs and returns to Lamy, New Mexico.

New this year, Sky Railway added a twilight train on most nights allowing passengers to fully enjoy the glow of its elf village located at the Lamy depot and all the train route.

For more information, visit https://skyrailway.com/adventure/pablo-dragon-magical-holiday-journey.