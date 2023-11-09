ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sweet Pea Bakery and Grey Collective Hats are collaborating with Vitalant Blood Centers to hold the Just a Drop Pop-Up Market and on-site blood drive November 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Comanche Shopping Center parking lot, on Comanche and Morris.

The pop-up will have over 10 local businesses and artisans on hand. Guests can browse and get jewelry, pottery, sweet treats and more. Vitalant Blood Centers will be be on-site with mobile donation centers available for anyone who wishes to donate blood. Every person who donates blood at the event will receive a free cooking form Sweet Pea Bakery. To sign up for a time slot to donate during the pop-up event, click here.