Summerfest to showcase local talent at North Domingo Baca Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Summerfest is happening on Saturday. The event will be happening between 5-8 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park.

Families will be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, and – for those 21 and older – a microbrew garden. The event is free and pets and coolers are welcome. The city says this is a rain or shine event.

The live entertainment will be happening on two stages:

Stage 1

5-5:45 p.m. – Hooks & The Huckleberries

6-6:45 p.m. – Reviva

7-7:45 p.m. – Son Como Son

Stage 2