Summerfest to showcase local talent at North Domingo Baca Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Summerfest is happening on Saturday. The event will be happening between 5-8 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park.
Families will be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, and – for those 21 and older – a microbrew garden. The event is free and pets and coolers are welcome. The city says this is a rain or shine event.
The live entertainment will be happening on two stages:
Stage 1
- 5-5:45 p.m. – Hooks & The Huckleberries
- 6-6:45 p.m. – Reviva
- 7-7:45 p.m. – Son Como Son
Stage 2
- 5-6:00 p.m. – Black Pearl Band NM
- 6:15-7 p.m. – Higher Ground Bluegrass
- 7:15-8 p.m. – The Memphis P. Tails