ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FUSE Makerspace hosted its Maker Market for people to shop for gifts and gadgets from local makers.

They partnered with CNM for a boot camp that provides a 10-week class for people wanting to learn how to code.

Event organizers said these types of events are important for people who jewelry, paintings, plants, and other things

“I feel it’s important for communities to make and create because it really brings people together and creates a sense of togetherness that we can provide for each other and not rely on mass producers to give us things,” said Jocelyn Garcia, an operation technician.

They will also be doing an adult summer camp for makers where participants will create several projects based on the theme that is provided. That will be June 23 through 25.