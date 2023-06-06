CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Clovis is holding a t-shirt design contest for the 2023 Wings N’ Wheels event. Submissions are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and the winner will be announced the week of July 17, 2023.

The free car and aircraft show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Clovis Regional Airport. Below are the details of the contest.

Winning Prizes

First Place Design featured on the official Wings N’ Wheels t-shirt, the Clovis Regional Airport’s website, and social media. Two free t-shirts, Wings N’ Wheels and City of Clovis gift basket, VIP parking, and honorary car contest judge position.

Second Place Design used to market Wings N’ Wheels in future years, one free t-shirt, and a Wing’s N’ Wheels and City of Clovis gift basket.

Third Place One free t-shirt, and a Wing’s N’ Wheels and City of Clovis gift basket.



Contest Rules

This contest is open to all ages and skill sets.

Design will appear on the back of the shirt, in color, and may not exceed 8.5” wide and 11” high. T-shirts will be PMS CG10C, please keep this in mind during the design process.

One design per entry.

The design must use solid colors. The design can include a maximum of three different colors.

The design must include the event title “Wings N’ Wheels” and the artwork must make reference to Wings N’ Wheels being an event in Clovis, NM that includes a community car show, static plane show, and military fly-in.

Your design must be original. By submitting a design, you are guaranteeing that it does not contain any copyrighted material.

All submissions must include the City of Clovis and Clovis Regional Airport logos within the design.

It’s best if you create your design in Photoshop or Illustrator or another professional design program. Free design software, such as Inkscape and Pixlr are also options. Submit entries as medium-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDF files. Please be prepared to submit the original file in case your artwork is chosen. Design must be easy to reproduce by silkscreen. We reserve the right to make adjustments to the winning design.

Hand-drawn entries will also be accepted. Hand-drawn entries will need to have clean lines and be colored in dark ink with high contrast between objects and text within the design. This will ensure the design can be easily digitized by a media artist and then reproduced by silkscreen. Please use the attached entry forms with the City of Clovis & Clovis Regional Airport logo as a design prompt.

Entries become the property of Clovis Regional Airport.

Entries must be submitted via a filled-out entry form sent to airport@cityofclovis.org with the subject line “Wings N’ Wheels T-shirt Design Contest” or delivered to the City Hall at 321 N. Connelly Street.