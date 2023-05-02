RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Intel has partnered with Rio Rancho Public Schools to launch a reading initiative for kids. The “Reading for Miles” program prompts second graders in Rio Rancho schools to read as much as possible in one month, and the results have been impressive. More than 300,000 minutes of reading were logged over the course of one month.

The program began in March, which is National Reading Month. Students were challenged to log their reading time for a chance to win a new bike. The bikes were put together by nearly 40 Intel volunteers earlier this year.

Bikes were given to nearly 50 students – each of whom had the most reading time logged in their second-grade class. The Intel employee volunteer time has been included in Intel’s volunteer matching grants – a program that donates to nonprofits and schools when Intel employees volunteer their time.

The Intel Reading for Miles partnership will make a lasting impact on students’ love of and skills in reading. Research shows there is a strong correlation between the amount of independent reading by students and an increase in reading achievement. Independent reading can improve children’s reading fluency, vocabulary and background knowledge – so critical to new learning. The Intel Reading for Miles Challenge was not only fun for students, but also motivated students to develop the ‘habit of reading’ – so critical for future success. We appreciate Intel’s continued dedication to students in Rio Rancho. Carl Leppelman, Chief Academic Officer at Rio Rancho Public Schools

According to Intel representatives, the company has given more than $6.5 million to support New Mexico schools and nonprofits, with over 65,000 hours volunteered since 2018. “Intel was so excited to work with the district on this new initiative, help inspire students to read, and enable the district to give nearly 50 bikes to the students with the most reading time logged in each second-grade class,” said Raquel Leon, External Affairs Manager at Intel New Mexico.