ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico BioPark Society has released the artwork for its 36th annual Run for the Zoo event. In anticipation of the zoo’s Asia exhibit expansion, the art features a Malayan tiger.

Run for the Zoo 2023 artwork | Courtesy of ABQ BioPark

The event will take place on Sunday, May 7. Participants can choose from five different distances: half marathon, 10K timed, 5K timed, 5K fitness, and a 1-mile course that goes through the back of the zoo. Participants are encouraged to “Stripe up and support your BioPark” by wearing striped clothing or adding stripes to their faces.

Registration for the event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants can register at runforthezoo.org; fees range from $25 to $70 and all proceeds support the ABQ BioPark