ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday’s UNM vs San Diego State men’s basketball game is officially a sellout. The highly anticipated game in the Pit will look a little different, as UNM is asking fans to participate in a “stripe out” by wearing either red or white, depending on what section their seats are in.

If any tickets become available, they will be exclusively on golobos.com/tickets on Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday’s game tips off at 12 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.