ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, May 24, officers from the Albuquerque Police Department’s Collateral Open Space Unit rescued a female kayaker who was stranded in the Rio Grande. During the rescue, officers located a male kayaker who got stuck during his rescue attempt on the first kayaker.

What Happened?

At around 10 p.m., the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office notified APD Officers of a kayaker stranded in the middle of the river near Siphon Beach. Officers and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) airboat located a female in an orange kayak who was stuck near a fallen tree.

APD says the high-water level, rapid river flow, and the fallen tree made the rescue especially difficult. Through a combined effort, the police and fire rescue personnel were able to get the kayaker to shore safely.

During the rescue, officers found another kayaker who got stuck trying to assist the original rescuee. The boat was able to be positioned close enough to rescue that male kayaker as well.

The Albuquerque Police Department shared the following video of the rescue: