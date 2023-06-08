ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13’s very own Stephanie Chavez went to the park this morning to encourage kids to read this summer. Story Time in the Park is a program created to get books into the hands of kids outside of school hours; this prevents a slide in reading skills during the summer break.

Chavez read the book “How to Fold a Taco” to a group of children in both English and Spanish. Kids 18 years and younger received free lunch and a book at the event.

The program runs through July 13. To learn more about Story Time in the Park, click here.