ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season, the Storehouse along with the Sandia Area Federal Credit Union is kicking off the F.A.C.E. the hunger holiday challenge. This challenge consists of bringing awareness to the community and donating this holiday season.

F.A.C.E. stands for “Feeding Area Children Everyday.” Sandia Area will be matching donations up to $25,000. Storehouse ultimate goal is to raise up to $50,000.

Storehouse is one of the largest food pantry’s in New Mexico. They provide free groceries to about 40,000 people per year which ranges from babies to seniors. The state ranks among the worst for food insecurity, and on a regular basis, 1 in 4 children do not have enough to eat. With every one dollar, they are able to provide five meals.

If you want to donate you can stop at any Sandia Area Credit Union branch in Albuquerque or Rio Rancho and you can make a donation or drop off dry food items or can goods. Every dollar raised will stay in New Mexico. For more information visit storehousenm.org.